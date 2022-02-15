BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men have been indicted in the deaths of brothers Cordelle and Cornelius Bruce, who were murdered within a week in 2020, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said Tuesday.

On Jan. 14, 2020, Cordelle Bruce was shot and killed in the 1100 block of E. Belvedere Ave. in the Glen Oaks neighborhood.

Six days later, the body of his brother, Cornelius, was found in a burning vehicle behind Lake Clifton High School. Investigators determined he had been shot and killed before the vehicle was set on fire.

Christopher Brown, 21; Daran Horton, 22; and Jimmy Murphy, 27, have been charged with first-degree murder, arson, gun crimes and other counts, Frosh’s office said.

Prosecutors allege Brown and Horton had a dispute with Cordelle Bruce over a botched marijuana deal while at the Alameda Shopping Center. Shortly after, prosecutors allege, “Brown, Horton, and another individual hunted Cordelle Bruce down” and fatally shot him, Frosh’s office said.

Cornelius Bruce enlisted Murphy and another man to help avenge his brother’s death, prosecutors said.

According to court documents, Murphy allegedly assaulted Brown in the 1000 block of Reverdy Road and, during the altercation, shot Cornelius Bruce. He’s charged with altering evidence after allegedly setting a black Ford F-150 with Bruce’s body inside on fire in the 2800 block of St. Lo Drive.

“It is tragic to witness the likely waste of 5 young lives due to gun violence, but we are grateful to the hard work of our law enforcement partners that led to these indictments and who protect our communities at risk to themselves,” Frosh said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Baltimore City Police Department and the Organized Crime Unit of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office led a joint investigation of the killings.

Investigators are still searching for Horton, who’s described as being 5-foot-5 and 200 pounds. He is known to frequent the Alameda Shopping Center, the site of the botched deal with Cordelle Bruce.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Horton’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS or ATFtips@atf.gov.