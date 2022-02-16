BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Superintendent George Arlotto is recommending that Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ mask mandate be lifted, saying the county has met one of the benchmarks set by the Maryland State Board of Education.

In a news release, Arlotto said the Maryland Department of Health has confirmed that over 80% of the county’s eligible residents are vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the research-based off-ramps districts can use to lift their mask mandates.

The superintendent said he will formally recommend that the county’s Board of Education vote to lift the mandate at its meeting Wednesday evening. The board must sign off before the mandate can be lifted.

“Our case rate in Anne Arundel County has been below 20 for the last week and below 15 for the last five days,” Dr. Arlotto said. “I believe the appropriate move at this time is to make masks optional for all of our students and employees.”

If the board voted to lift the mandate, masks would still be required on school buses, which are governed by federal rules, while schools at Fort Meade would continue to follow the base’s guidelines.

Arlotto’s recommendation comes a week after Gov. Larry Hogan called for the State Board of Education to lift the mask mandate, citing significant drops in Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and positivity rate.

In response, the state panel has said it will consider the need for masks to continue to be worn in schools when the board convenes next Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, 677 Marylanders were hospitalized with COVID-19, down more than 80% from last month’s peak of 3,462 hospitalizations. The positivity rate has fallen to 3.51% after approaching 30% last month.

The mask mandate was adopted by the State Board of Education as part of an effort to keep schools open for in-person learning and avoid disruptive outbreaks. It is set to remain in place through the end of the school year.

But while the policy requires masks students and staff to wear masks in schools, there are options available for districts to unilaterally lift their mask requirements.

Schools can lift their mask mandates under the following conditions: 80% of the county is vaccinated, 80% of the students and staff at a school are vaccinated or if the county’s transmission rate is “low” or “moderate” for 14 consecutive days.