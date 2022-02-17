BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of Maryland on Thursday night and Friday morning.
Affected areas are expected to see wind gusts from 20 to 30 mph, reaching as high as 50 mph.
The advisory is in effect from Thursday at 10 p.m. to Friday at 10 a.m., and could impact parts of Allegany , Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's and Washington counties, as well as Baltimore City.
On the Eastern shore, the advisory starts at 11 p.m., potentially impacting Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties.
The National Weather Service warns the wind could blow over loose objects and knock down tree limbs, possibly leading to power outages.
The forecast from WJZ’s First Alert Weather Team calls for showers later in the evening as a cold front moves through the area.