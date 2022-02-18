BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Prosecutors are ready to go to trial against Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby as soon as April, according to court documents obtained Friday.

According to a joint status report filed Friday, the United States is available for trial the week of April 11 and any dates following that with 15 possible witnesses. The trial is expected to last four days.

Mosby and her lawyer have repeated they want the trial underway within 90 days, saying it should not have an influence on the upcoming election. Her team asked for a trial no later than April with 5 to 10 witnesses,

“We all deserve for this to be over,” she said in early February. “What I’m asking for is to be tried right now because I am innocent. And the citizens of Baltimore deserve to know that as well before my election, which is four months out.”

Mosby plans to file a motion to dismiss the case against her and to disqualify government counsel. Her lawyers say they will present evidence “of the government’s animus, bad faith, unfair targeting, veritable conflicts of interest, and unethical conduct.”

Mosby was named in a Jan. 13 indictment charging her with two counts of perjury and two counts of making a false statement on a mortgage application, which are linked to the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida.

Prosecutors allege that Mosby lied about enduring financial hardships related to COVID-19 to withdraw money without penalty from her retirement account and that she falsified information on loan applications.

If convicted, Mosby faces up to five years in federal prison for each perjury count and up to 30 years in federal prison for each false statement count.