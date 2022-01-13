BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby on Thursday was charged in a federal indictment that accuses her of filing misleading information and paperwork for loan applications.

Mosby, 41, is charged with perjury and false statement on mortgage applications, relating to the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida, according to the Department of Justice.

She allegedly took $40,000 and $50,000 withdrawals from her city retirement account through a COVID-related compensation request on the grounds she had endured financial hardship stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a copy of the 19-page indictment obtained by WJZ, Mosby had not endured financial hardship as a result of “being quarantined, furloughed or laid off” or “having reduced work hours,” among other reasons.

The indictment states that Mosby’s 2020 gross salary, nearly $248,000, was never reduced but rather it represented an increase compared to her 2019 gross salary of nearly $239,000.

Last March, federal investigators launched a probe into the finances of Mosby and her husband, City Council President Nick Mosby.

Federal prosecutors subpoenaed records from Marilyn Mosby’s campaign, along with Nick and Marilyn’s business records. As part of the investigation, federal prosecutors requested tax returns, bank statements and loan documents.

The couple’s lawyer, A. Scott Bolden, issued a statement calling the investigation a “political witch hunt.”

“My clients are progressive change agents, making them unfair targets of unnecessary scrutiny by federal investigators. Nevertheless, I can assure you and the people of Baltimore, they have done nothing illegal, inappropriate or unlawful,” he said.

Mosby will have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, which has not yet been scheduled.

DOCUMENT: Read the full indictment here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.