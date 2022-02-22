BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pop star Dua Lipa, pop punk icons Green Day, recently reunited alternative rock group My Chemical Romance and alternative pop star Halsey are set to headline this year’s Firefly Music Festival, organizers announced Tuesday.
Further down the lineup there's: Weezer, Big Sean, Zedd, Gunna, Avril Lavigne, Jamie xx, Charlie XCX, Bleachers, and Baltimore's own All Time Low.
The four-day festival is set to return to Woodlands of Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware from Thursday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 25.
A pre-sale for tickets starts Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.
Weekend general admission tickets start at $299, with VIP packages ranging from $739 to $2,699.
Organizers said the festival will follow all local COVID-19 protocols.
Last year’s Firefly required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of attending.