ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities have identified two children injured in an Annapolis shooting as an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy.

The girl has been released from the hospital, while the boy remains hospitalized in stable condition, the City of Annapolis said in a news release Tuesday.

Both children were injured in a shooting reported about 7 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue in the Robinwood community, authorities said.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said police believe the shooter came out of some nearby woods and opened fire “indiscriminately” before fleeing.

The children, who were playing about a block and a half away, are not believed to have been targeted in the shooting.

Jackson said Annapolis police want to work with the community and help the disadvantaged, but he noted that gun violence won’t be tolerated.

“We’re not playing,” the police chief said. “If you shoot, we’re coming after you.”

No suspect description was released and no arrests have been announced, but police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

The 11-year-old and 14-year-old were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The girl was later discharged from the hospital.

Police said their investigation is focused on interviewing potential witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from the surrounding area.

City officials and police are holding a news conference at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to address the shooting. It will be carried live on CBS News Baltimore.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 410-260-3439.