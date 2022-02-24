BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said Thursday the city’s indoor mask mandate will be lifted on March 1.
The mandate for municipal employees will also be lifted on that date, but Scott said protocols will remain in place for students in Baltimore City Public Schools.READ MORE: MDTA Temporarily Suspends Collection Of Late Fees For Tolls
“We will continue to monitor our COVID-19 metrics and make informed decisions, should another variant of concern emerge across our communities,” Scott said.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Alert Day Issued For Winter Weather Through Friday Morning
Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said that, as of Feb. 22, the citywide positivity rate was 2.03%, a 77% decrease from a month ago.
And the city’s seven-day average case rate is 18.37 cases per 100,000 residents, down from 81.99 cases per 100,000 residents a month ago.MORE NEWS: Woman, 20, Shot In Buttocks After Fight In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say
This story will be updated.