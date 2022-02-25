BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson on Friday said lawmakers will seek alternative ways to increase security on “The Block,” a stretch of strip clubs and adult stores downtown, other than having business owners pay for a dedicated police deployment.

“[T]he level of deployment by the Baltimore Police Department’s Central District is an acute concern for other neighborhoods that rely on those same resources,” he said Friday evening. “Therefore, before the end of the legislative session, we will adopt the areas of agreement and continue to look for ways for the State and City to provide the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore with the necessary resources to enhance security in the Central Business District.”

Last week, the lawmakers behind a proposal that would close clubs on “The Block” by 10 p.m. said “a representative majority of clubs” had agreed to consistently use security cameras and share footage, pay for a dedicated police deployment, and develop security plans.

Those plans would have to be approved by the Baltimore City Board of Liquor License Commissioners and the Baltimore Police Department.

But after a meeting earlier this week, Thiru Vignarajah, the former deputy attorney general and political candidate who represents several businesses on “The Block,” told reporters there was a disagreement on the deployment.

The owners were fine with making camera footage available to police and having doormen use a metal-detecting wand on customers, but they objected to spending $100,000 for additional officers, “when the cops that are there are not really doing anything,” Vignarajah said.

“That was, I think, where the conversation broke down a little bit,” he said.

The two sides are scheduled to meet again Friday evening.

Frank D. Boston, III, an attorney representing The Hustler Club, said about half of “The Block’s” licensees have been involved in talks with Ferguson.

In January, the senate president introduced Senate Bill 222, which would require businesses on the 400 block of E. Baltimore Street with a Class A or Class BD-7 liquor license, or an adult entertainment license, to close by 10 p.m. The bill text outlines an area bounded by E. Fayette Street to the north, Water Street to the south, Holliday and Commerce streets to the west, and Gay Street to the east.

A group including 46th District Dels. Luke Clippinger, Robbyn Lewis, and Brooke Lierman, and City Councilman Eric Costello supports the initiative.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at the time that, in 2021, there were 831 calls for service to “The Block” and the surrounding area, including eight shootings with 11 victims, 15 robberies, 17 aggravated assaults and one suspicious death.

Crime on the street has led the BPD’s Central District to deploy more officers to the area, “stretching critical resources to a breaking point,” the coalition said in the joint release. Lawmakers have said they’ve raised concerns about security in the area multiple times but the owners haven’t made changes.

Owners protested the bill, saying a 10 p.m. closing time would effectively put them out of business.

Many of the club owners and management have told WJZ city and state leaders have wanted to shut the clubs down for a while.

“We want Baltimore City to be safe, but they want to bully us. They want to strong arm us,” Club Pussycat Owner Bill Wantland said Feb. 7. “I’ll tell them whatever they need. What do you want? I’ll tell ya. Look at my cameras. Whatever you want. We’ll help you.”