BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say they were called to the 400 block of East Baltimore Street around 1:28a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located a 42-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back and upper arm.

Baltimore City Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

This shooting comes just days after state Senator Bill Ferguson said the state and city will work together to find new ways prevent violent crime in the area.

Senator Ferguson stopped short of moving forward with legislation that would attempt to close businesses on “The Block” at 10p.m. after objections from business owners.

Anyone with information about the overnight shooting is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2411.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

