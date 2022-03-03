BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore men are under arrest in the shooting last week that sent a 45-year-old man to the hospital.
Steven Jones, 20, and Thomas Brooks, 36, were arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted first-degree murder, Baltimore Police said.
The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 1:30 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 1000 block of East 20th Street in East Baltimore.
Officers called to the scene that morning found a 45-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives identified Jones and Brooks as suspects and obtained warrants for their arrests.
The men remain in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.