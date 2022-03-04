TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A suspect is in custody following a carjacking Friday at Towson Town Center, authorities said.
Officers were called to the mall in the 800 block of Dulaney Valley Road about 12 p.m. in response to a reported carjacking, Baltimore County Police said.
Investigators later tracked down the vehicle involved and took an unidentified suspect into custody, police said.
The incident comes as Baltimore County officials grapple with a crime problem.
Last month, officials announced they would ramp up the police presence at the mall after a brawl led to the arrests of six minors.
Additional details about the carjacking were not immediately clear Friday.