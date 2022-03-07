BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several Maryland counties on Monday.
Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard and Washington counties, as well as Baltimore City, could see rain and heavy wind gusts.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Allegany and Garrett counties until 5:45 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Garrett and far western Allegany Counties until 5:45! Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph possible! Move indoors immediately. pic.twitter.com/aDYUalJ6R2
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) March 7, 2022
All 24 jurisdictions in the state are under a wind advisory.
WJZ’s First Alert Weather Team declared Monday an Alert Day with a strong cold front moving in, bringing the possibility for severe storms.