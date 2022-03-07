FIRST ALERT WEATHER:Alert Day In Effect Due To Potential For Severe Weather
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WJZ First Alert Weather Team

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several Maryland counties on Monday.

Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard and Washington counties, as well as Baltimore City, could see rain and heavy wind gusts.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Allegany and Garrett counties until 5:45 p.m.

All 24 jurisdictions in the state are under a wind advisory.

The thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m.

WJZ’s First Alert Weather Team declared Monday an Alert Day with a strong cold front moving in, bringing the possibility for severe storms.

