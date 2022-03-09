BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva has decided to retire, the team announced Wednesday.
Villanueva signed as a free agent with the Ravens in 2021 after six years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a season littered with injury and COVID-19 related absences, Villanueva started every game in the 2021 season.
READ MORE: Perry Hall Man Sentenced To Life In Ex-Girlfriend's Murder
After starting every game for the Ravens in 2021, OT Alejandro Villanueva has decided to retire after a seven-year NFL career.https://t.co/Pq2txd0aev
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 9, 2022
The Steelers took a chance on Villanueva, a former U.S. Army Ranger who served three tours Afghanistan, by signing him to their practice squad in 2014, when he was 26. It more than paid off.
Villanueva, who lined up at offensive tackle, defensive lineman and wideout at West Point, played every game on the team’s offensive line between 2015 and 2020 and made every start in his last five years. He twice was selected to the Pro Bowl in black and gold.READ MORE: Baltimore Ravens Release CB Tavon Young
The move to the reserve/retirement list saved the Ravens $6 million in salary-cap space, according to Sportrac. Villanueva’s overall salary cap hit is $9.25 million, the website says, and if the team released him, it would be $3.25 million
The Ravens also announced Wednesday the release of veteran slot cornerback Tavon Young, a member of the team since 2016.
Additionally, Baltimore tendered contracts to center Trystan Colon, quarterback Tyler Huntley, long snapper Nick Moore, safety Geno Stone, linebacker Kristian Welch and running back Ty’Son Williams. The Ravens also re-signed defensive tackle Aaron Crawford, an undrafted free agent in 2020. Crawford was on the practice squad as a rookie and spent last year on injured reserve.MORE NEWS: Union Makes Counteroffer On 98th Day Of MLB Lockout