BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men and a woman face charges in the murder of a man killed in January in southwest Baltimore, authorities said Friday.
Ronnie Harris, Jr., 38; Morgan Reed, 40; and Janay Barksdale, 33, are under arrest in connection with the shooting death of James Moore, according to Baltimore Police.READ MORE: Health Commissioner Issues Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert For Baltimore
Moore, 31, was found shot multiple times shortly before 2 a.m. Jan. 31 in the unit block of Morris Road, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police arrested Harris, Reed and Barksdale, all of whom are described as repeat offenders, as suspects in the killing.READ MORE: St. Patrick's Day Shamrock 5K Returns To Raise Money For Good Cause
Harris is charged with first-degree murder. Reed and Barksdale are charged with accessory after the fact to first- and second-degree murder, retaliation, witness intimidation and conspiracy to commit retaliation.
Additional details about the evidence that led detectives to zero in on the trio weren’t immediately released Friday.MORE NEWS: Mayor Scott Steers $100 Million Toward Baltimore's Vacant House Problem
All three are being held without bail while awaiting trial in the case.