BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dispute Monday in Pasadena escalated into a shooting that left a 21-year-old woman dead and a teenager wounded, authorities said.

Officers investigating a shooting on Whitaker Road near Huff Court about 4:30 p.m. found Aiyana Nashea Walker of Pasadena lying on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound, Anne Arundel County Police said. She died at the scene.

It was while investigating Walker’s shooting death that investigators learned a 16-year-old boy had shown up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. At last check, he was listed in stable condition.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined that a crowd of people was gathered in the area when a dispute broke out, which took a violent turn when someone opened fire, police said.

“There was a dispute between the victims of the shooting and the shooters,” an Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson said Monday.

A neighbor who did not wish to share their name told WJZ they were about to run some errands when they heard a commotion outside followed by gunfire.

“I looked down and went to my car because I was heading to the store,” the resident said. “And when I got to the car, the shooting started.”

The resident, who took cover behind their car, said the crowd scattered as gunshots rang out.

“It’s the teenagers that’s doing this,” the resident said. ” … I would say a lost generation that needs to be saved.”

Investigators suspect several people witnessed the deadly shooting and might know who is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4731 or 410-222-4700.