ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is set to host a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss the indictments and arrests of eight people for gang-related activity.
“We’re incredibly grateful to our Police Department, State’s Attorney’s Office, and Sheriff’s Office that have worked collaboratively from investigation to indictment to apprehension to remove these violent criminals from our streets,” said Ball. “We are one step closer to holding these suspects accountable and providing some closure on crimes that have disturbed our community.”
The announcement will be streamed live at 11 a.m. on CBS News Baltimore and on this page.