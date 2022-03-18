BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 53-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in East Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded at 5:23 p.m. to the 800 block of Aisquith Street for a reported shooting, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
The shooting happened shortly after the third double shooting of the afternoon occurred in northwest Baltimore.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.