BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday he will be spending $45 million to try to stop violent crime in Baltimore.

“Out of control violent crime in the streets of Baltimore is the most important issue facing the city,” Gov. Hogan said.

For the second time, the Governor will be adding more positions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, spending $3.5 million on 30 new positions including 10 for the Baltimore office to help prosecute violent offenders.

$6.5 million will go to help Baltimore Police beef up its warrant apprehension task force.

“Aggressive and immediate enforcement of outstanding open warrants is critical to getting more violent offenders off the streets,” Gov. Hogan said. “This was the top request from Mayor Scott and commissioner Harrison when we had a crime meeting with them last month.”

$35 million will go to services for victims.

At the scene of the most recent mass shooting in the city, the intersection of Liberty Heights Avenue and Gwynn Oak Avenue, there are mixed reactions on the plan for the money.

“Yeah, it would help a lot,” Donald Jennings of Baltimore said.

Another woman told WJZ the city doesn’t have enough manpower to solve the issue.

“They need more manpower,” she said.

Four people were shot in a car at the intersection on March 12. Three men in their 20s were killed, a 73-year-old man survived.

Some who live in the area said the money could be used elsewhere.

“A lot of it needs to go towards (getting) these juveniles into places that can teach them as well as keep them occupied,” Jennings said.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones agrees.

“So far this session, the House has passed legislation to outlaw ghost guns, improve security at firearms dealers and institute critical crime-fighting reforms in State government while providing record levels of funding to parole and probation,” Jones said. “The people of Baltimore need investment in education and communities, not political finger-pointing.”

Others said it will take more than $45 million to stop the violence.

“(We need) all it can take to get this manpower and the streets and get this Baltimore City cleared up,” a Baltimore resident said.

The governor also discussed a number of plans to use state law enforcement agencies to assist Baltimore Police in the city, so that city officers can focus on violent crime.