BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson’s contract extension, or the lack of one, has proven to be a bit of a head-scratcher for the NFL’s commentariat, and even the Baltimore Ravens.

Teams are handing out record deals to quarterbacks, including the fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson, who, it must be noted, still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct and possible league suspension.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, like Jackson, signed a six-year deal last August. Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray, drafted a year later, is already making noise about a new contract.

And yet Jackson, entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, is apparently in no rush.

During a scrum with local journalists on Tuesday, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti reportedly described the lack of progress as “unique as hell.”

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti on Lamar Jackson's lack of urgency to negotiate an extension: "It's unique

as hell … The kid is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl, that I think deep down, he doesn't think he's worthy. I think he wants that to say, 'Now, I deserve to be on top'"

Per ESPN, he went on to say: “The kid is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl, that I think deep down, he doesn’t think he’s worthy. I think he wants that to say, ‘Now, I deserve to be on top.’ People can speculate any way they want. I don’t think he is turned on by money that much and he knows it’s coming one way or the other.”

But Jackson put it out there Wednesday that his lack of urgency is not part of a ploy to leave the Ravens for another team.

“I love my Ravens,” he tweeted. “I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving stop tryna read my mind.” The message was punctuated with an eye-rolling emoji.

I love my Ravens I don't know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I'm having thoughts about leaving stop tryna read my mind

The remarks appear to be in response to a “Pro Football Talk” segment that aired Tuesday night. In it, host Mike Florio wondered if Jackson is thinking, “I’m just putting in my seven years in Baltimore, and then I’m going to leave,” suggesting the team would place the franchise tag on Jackson in 2023 and 2024 and then he would test free agency.

“I hope that’s not his plan,” Florio added. “I hope ‘I don’t want a new contract until I win a Super Bowl’ isn’t his plan either. His plan should be, Let’s go in and get this done. Now.”

Florio also suggested Jackson should consult with an agent rather than represent himself.

Jackson’s mother, Felicia Jones, served as her son’s manager entering the draft, but Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said in February he was talking directly with the quarterback about a new contract.

“I’ve always spoken to Lamar. It was made clear to me early on in the process that Lamar and I would work together,” DeCosta said. “And so that’s been the case, and he and I have a great relationship. I’m very proud of the relationship that we have.”

Dealing with a player made for an “unusual negotiation,” DeCosta observed.

“I think at this point I would say we’re working at Lamar’s pace,” he said. “He’s comfortable where we are right now. I think he feels that we have a lot of unfinished business.”

Head coach John Harbaugh — who recently reupped with the Ravens, keeping him in Baltimore through the 2025 season — said earlier in the week he’s “confident” Jackson will eventually sign on the dotted line.

Like Bisciotti, Harbaugh said Jackson is motivated more by winning and becoming a better player than money.

“It’s one of the great things about Lamar Jackson, he’s very unique. He’s just a guy that doesn’t get caught up in things that — whether he can’t control [them] or he doesn’t want to address [them] at that point in time, he’s not going to worry about them,” Harbaugh said on Monday. “If it mattered to him, then obviously it would be a priority at this point in time, and I’m sure we’d be getting something done.”