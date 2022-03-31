BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We have declared today an Alert Day due to the chance of severe storms rolling in this afternoon and evening.
Any storm that does develop will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts of over 50 miles per hour.READ MORE: Weather Watch: Dangerous Winds May Accompany Thunderstorms
There may be some small hail and even a very isolated tornado threat.
Plenty of clouds today with increasing winds and overall much warmer temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 60s and even 70s today!READ MORE: Local Legislation Takes Aim At E-ZPass Problems
With the increased southerly flow, higher temperatures and higher dew points are expected.
A downpour is certainly possible with any heavy shower or thunderstorm but the chance of any flooding is very small, given the forward speed of the activity.
By tomorrow, a drier and cooler breezy conditions will follow and the sun will return.MORE NEWS: Stuck Cargo Ship Ever Forward Fails To Move Forward