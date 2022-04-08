CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A reward of up to $8,000 is being offered for tips in the murder of an 18-year-old man killed over the weekend in northeast Baltimore.

Kwalin Ray was found shot multiple times inside a vehicle about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East 28th Street, Baltimore Police previously reported. Ray was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

No information about a possible suspect or motive in Ray’s killing was immediately released.

In a tweet Thursday, Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland said it is offering a reward of up to $8,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction in Ray’s murder.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

