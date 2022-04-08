BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 30th Home Opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is Monday, and the Baltimore Orioles are celebrating in style. If you plan on attending or are watching from home, here’s what to expect.

The Orioles play the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at 3:05 p.m., but festivities begin at 2:25 p.m. with a pre-game ceremony emceed by Orioles broadcaster Rob Long.

Cedric Mullins will be presented with his Silver Slugger Award as part of the pregame ceremony. He earned his first-career Silver Slugger after setting career-highs and leading the Orioles in nearly every major offensive statistical category in 2021, the Orioles said. Mullins is the first Oriole to be named a Silver Slugger recipient since Mark Trumbo in 2016.

The 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards will be celebrated with a video tribute featuring an original poem by Baltimore-based poet and author Kondwani Fidel.

Then, the Morgan State University Choir will perform their rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner from the sod farm prior to the game. The choir was one of the groups to perform the inaugural national anthem at Oriole Park on April 6, 1992,

The national anthem performance will conclude with a flyover by the 104th Fighter Squadron of the Maryland Air National Guard 175th Wing.

The ceremonial first pitch will honor fallen Baltimore Officer Keona Holley and three Baltimore firefighters who lost their lives in a vacant building collapse.

Officer Holley died in December after being shot multiple times in an ambush shooting. Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo died in January after a building on fire partially collapsed with them in it.

Officer Holley’s son, Lt. Butrim’s mother-in-law, Lacayo’s brother, and Sadler’s daughter will be in attendance to throw the first pitch, alongside firefighter John McMaster, who was critically injured in the collapse that killed three of his peers

Members of the Orioles Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities program will yell “Play Ball” from their seats in section 72 prior to the game.

The Orioles will also represent Jeffrey Austin, of Lutherville, as Mo Gaba’s 2022 Fan of the Year. He has been a Birdland Member since 1989 and will be representing all Birdland Members who have been members since the beginning of Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Austin will also deliver the ceremonial game ball and rosin bag prior to the game.

In an Opening Day Auction, fans will be able to bid on a selection of authentic Oriole Park seats from the left-field wall renovation as part of the to benefit local organizations through the Orioles Charitable Foundation.