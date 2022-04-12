BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced her bid for reelection Tuesday.

The Democrat released a video announcement in which she promised to bring “real reform and meaningful progress” to Baltimore. She said she is proud of the work she has done in her last two terms to prosecute violent repeat offenders, help end the war on drugs, and connect with the community.

Mosby did not allude to the federal indictment she is currently facing.

Mosby is set to stand trial in September, where she faces accusations that she lied about enduring financial hardships related to COVID-19 to withdraw money without penalty from her retirement account and that she falsified information on loan applications.

Mosby and her lead attorney A. Scott Bolden had repeatedly called for her trial to start as soon as possible. They said it was critical for the case to be over before the primary election and called the case a “political witch hunt.“

In a motion filed two weeks ago in federal court, Bolden cited concerns that the court previously expressed over whether both sides would be ready to go on May 2 when Mosby’s trial was scheduled to get underway. A judge then delayed the trial until September.

Mosby has maintained her innocence.

The announcement comes days before the April 15 filing deadline. So far, three more candidates have filed to run: Democrats Ivan Bates and Thiru Vignarajah, along with Roya Hanna, who has said she will run as an independent.