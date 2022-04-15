Maryland & Temple Rare D-I Schools With Top Black LeadershipRecent moves have made Temple just the second school that plays major college football to have an African-American in all three of those high-profile positions, along with Maryland.

Louisville Adds Danny Manning To Cardinals Coaching StaffLouisville head coach Kenny Payne has hired former Kansas great and college basketball Hall of Famer Danny Manning as an assistant, a month after the coaching veteran completed an interim stint at Maryland.

Orioles Fall To Brewers 4-2 After Milwaukee Scores 2 In 9th InningCorbin Burnes certainly pitched well enough to earn his first win of the season, flashing the form that earned him last year’s NL Cy Young Award during an overpowering start against the Baltimore Orioles.

Congress Tells FTC Commanders May Have Broken Financial LawsThe committee outlined through the testimony of former employees and access to emails and documents a pattern of financial impropriety by owner Dan Snyder and team executives.