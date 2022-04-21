BALTIOMRE (WJZ) — In a departmentwide message, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison pledged a review of the agency’s hiring practices after firing a recently hired administrator who is a “person of interest” in a homicide and is listed on the city’s gun offender registry.

According to a copy of the email obtained by WJZ, Harrison wrote he “immediately” called for the department’s newly hired chief of fiscal services, Dana Hayes, to be terminated after learning of the issue, which he described as a “systems failure.”

Harrison said he is working with Mayor Brandon Scott and Quinton Herbert, the city’s director of the Department of Human Resources, to review how the department conducts the hiring process, including the background investigations that failed to flag Hayes’ past gun arrests.

“It is vital that we work collectively in taking corrective measures to ensure that this does not happen again and to put into place any recommendations,” he wrote.

The police commissioner told reporters on Wednesday that Hayes is not a suspect in the homicide and there was no warrant for his arrest. He was fired on Tuesday and interviewed by investigators on Wednesday.

Hayes is listed on the city’s gun offender registry, which tracks residents who’ve been convicted of at least one gun-related offense.

WJZ has learned Hayes, 37, was arrested on multiple gun violations in 2018.

The mayor’s office issued a statement late Wednesday afternoon that said Scott had asked for a review of the department’s hiring practices.

“Mayor Scott is committed to reforming HR practices throughout the City to ensure we hire only eligible and qualified candidates to fill these critical positions in city government,” the office said.