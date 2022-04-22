BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore by Baltimore, a new festival bringing local makers, food trucks, artists and musicians to the Inner Harbor Amphitheater, is set to launch next month, organizers announced Friday.

The festival is scheduled for the first Saturday of the month from May 7 through Oct. 1.

“Baltimore by Baltimore is destined to become a fixture for residents from across our city to enjoy this year and many more years to come,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “This is how we support our shared vision for an Inner Harbor that highlights the best of Charm City: small- women- and minority-owned businesses, a vibrant arts scene, music, and cultural diversity that residents and visitors can’t find anywhere else.”

Each month, a new producer will curate the festival. In May, Baltimore artist and activist Terrell Brown has picked Girl in Space Club, Tree House Project, The African Diaspora Alliance and Accessmatized Makeup Artistry to sell goods at the market.

Food and beverages will be available from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, Bar Movement and Sweet Kam, and musicians John Tyler, Eat the Cake Band and Blaqstarr will perform, along with poet Kish the Lioness.

“Our goal for this festival series is to revive the heartbeat of the Harbor and create experiences for Baltimore, by Baltimore,” said Laurie Schwartz, president of Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore. “We are excited to introduce this new concept and to infuse the Harbor with new energy, shining a spotlight on Baltimore’s homegrown local, minority and women-owned talent.”

Despite the ongoing woes at Harborplace, the Waterfront Partnership said crowds have come to the once-bustling tourist attraction for events such as the Harbor Harvest Children’s Festival, Inner Harbor Ice Rink and Christmas Village.

“Baltimore by Baltimore is an initiative that will serve the greater Downtown Baltimore Community and beyond with its vibrant programming and spotlight on local entertainment and businesses,” said Shelonda Stokes, president of Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. “We’re excited to welcome the foot traffic of these attendees and encourage them to stay a while to explore and support the many amazing businesses who call Downtown Baltimore home.”