BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Organizers of the Maryland Cycling Classic on Tuesday revealed the course for the bicycling race, a route that starts in Sparks and works its way through the hilly countryside near Prettyboy Reservoir before sending riders on a speedy straightaway down Falls Road toward the city, where a series of tight turns must be navigated before the finish line.
In all, the 17 teams boasting some of the world's top cyclists will travel 120.4 miles during their trip from the headquarters of Kelly Benefit Strategies in Baltimore County to the East Pratt Street finish line in Baltimore City. About 70 of them will be in the county, with the remainder inside the city limits, including 19 technical turns.
Chris Aronhalt, owner and president of Medalist Sports, the event management company that helped organize the course and has planned similar cycling competitions, said a pro rider who’s traveled along the route told him, “There’s nowhere to hide.”
"It's a combination of the beauty and challenging terrain of the county along with the fast racing, technical turns of the city," he said.
Last week, organizers announced nine teams for the inaugural edition of the race, which has twice been postponed due to COVID-19.
- WorldTour teams
- Trek-Segafredo
- Australia’s Team BikeExchange-Jayco
- America’s top ProTour series team: Human Powered Health
- U.S. Pro Continental Teams
- L39ION of Los Angeles
- Hagens Berman Axeon
- International squads
- Team Medellin-EPM (Colombia),
- Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4MIND (Canada),
- Team Corratec (Italy)
- EvoPro Racing (Ireland)
The one-day road race is scheduled for Sept. 4, 2022 and is sanctioned by competitive cycling’s governing body, Union Cycliste Internationale, organizers said. The start time is 1:30 p.m., and the race is expected to take 5 1/2 hours.
A festival with entertainment and cycling vendors is also scheduled for race day.