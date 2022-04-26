Ovechkin Injury Clouds Capitals Outlook A Week From PlayoffsAlex Ovechkin did not skate with his Washington Capitals teammates Tuesday morning and his status moving forward is unclear with the start of the playoffs less than a week away.

MASN Announcers Will Join Orioles On The Road For First Time Since 2019For the first time since the 2019 season, announcers with the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network will travel with the Orioles on the road and call games from the opposing team's stadium, the network said in a statement.

Maryland Cycling Classic Route Combines Hilly County Terrain And Tight Twists Of City Streets, Organizers SayThe starts in Sparks and works its way through the hilly countryside near Prettyboy Reservoir before sending riders on a speedy straightaway down Falls Road toward the city, where a series of tight turns must be navigated before the finish line.

Jury Selection Begins In Lawsuit Over Death Of UVA Lacrosse Player Yeardley LoveNearly 12 years after University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love was found dead in her off-campus apartment, the man who was convicted of second-degree murder in her killing is headed back to court for a civil trial in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Yeardley’s mother.