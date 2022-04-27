BALTIMORE (WJZ) — University of Charlotte guard Jahmir Young said he will spend his senior season with the Maryland Terrapins if he opts out of the NBA Draft.

As a junior with the 49ers, Young averaged 19.6 points per game, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists during the 2021-2022 season. Under coach Ron Sanchez, Charlotte went 17-14 with a 10-8 record in Conference USA play.

A native of Upper Marlboro, Young would be the first product of DeMatha Catholic High School — situated 1.8 miles away from College Park — to play for Maryland since Travis Garrison, who was with the Terrapins from 2002 to 2006. NBA players Markelle Fultz, Jerami Grant and Victor Oladipo are among the former Stags playing professionally.

“I am excited for the opportunity to play for Coach Willard and the University of Maryland,” Young said on Instagram.

Young is one of 247 college players to declare for the NBA Draft, scheduled for June 23, the league said Tuesday.

The NBA today announced that 283 players – 247 players from colleges and 36 international players – have filed as early entry candidates for NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm. Full list ⬇️https://t.co/CTdkoCS8Yx — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 27, 2022

Although players have until June 13 to pull out from the draft process, they must withdraw their name by June 1 to maintain NCAA eligibility, according to the NBA.

With the Terrapins losing guards Fatts Russell and Eric Ayala, the 6-foot-1 Young could have an immediate impact in Maryland’s backcourt.

Hired on March 21, head coach Kevin Willard’s first high school signing was also a Maryland product, Frederick native Noah Batchelor, who played guard and forward for the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

“Only fitting that our first signee is from Maryland,” said Willard. “Noah is a dynamic wing who can shoot from outside and he plays with great intensity.”

The Maryland coaching staff “is focused on keeping the best talent from the DMV home and it starts here,” he said.