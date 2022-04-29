BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s largest police corruption scandal is in the national spotlight with a new HBO drama. WJZ has covered the real-life Gun Trace Task Force investigation since the first indictments in 2017.

At least 13 officers were brought down on allegations that included robbing citizens, stealing and selling drugs, falsifying reports and overtime and trying to cover it all up.

Where are the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force officers now? All but two remain in federal prison.

The ringleader, former Sergeant Wayne Jenkins, admitted committing multiple armed robberies and stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs.

He is serving the harshest sentence: 25 years in a Kentucky prison. Jenkins is expected to be released in 2038.

But he provided little cooperation with an independent investigation commissioned by the city. “He was much more interested in having a movie producer come in and sit with us during the interview. A guy who passed himself off as Jenkins representative, who is not a lawyer, was essentially one of his former cellmates—drew this out for over a year,” said Michael Bromwich, who led that investigation.

Maurice Ward and Evodio Hendrix both got seven-year prison sentences. They were released in February 2022, serving less than five years behind bars.

Former Detectives Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor were the only two not to accept a plea deal and go to a jury.

Both got 18-year sentences. Hersl shared letters with WJZ where he still proclaims his innocence.

Some of the letters convicted former BPD cop Daniel Hersl has written about the Gun Trace Task Force. Our story yesterday https://t.co/kaGvIzQ05U @wjz pic.twitter.com/pVFvkOTLtV — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 21, 2019

Hersl is serving his time in Missouri. Taylor is at a federal prison in northeast Arkansas.

Jemell Rayam is serving 12 years and is currently in a secure medical detention facility in Minnesota. He is expected to be released in May 2027.

Momodu Gondo is serving a 10-year sentence in North Carolina. His release date is in 2025.

Sergeant Thomas Allers, another supervisor, is serving a 15-year sentence in Florida and his release date is in June 2030.

The corruption has cost Baltimore taxpayers more than $13 million in settlements with victims and hundreds of cases the corrupt officers worked on had to be thrown out.

Baltimore Police remain under a consent decree to correct years of civil rights abuses.

In a one-on-one interview this week, the commissioner told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren he is committed to reform.

“Baltimore has been through a lot. Its police department has been through a lot. We are re-training, re-learning and re-teaching a better way to deliver police services here in Baltimore,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said.