OWINGS MILLS, MD (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens select punter Jordan Stout with their fourth pick in the fourth round of the NFL draft.

Stout is the first punter taken in this year’s draft. He grew up playing soccer and played football at Virginia Tech before transferring to Penn State in 2019.

Stout will most likely take over for longtime Ravens punter Sam Koch.

We’ve selected Penn State punter @JORDANSTOUT92 with pick No. 130! pic.twitter.com/MF6R8RmWC0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 30, 2022

The addition of Stout puts into question whether Koch will be cut from the team.

Koch is owed a base salary of $2.1 million contract with a signing bonus of $1.05 million, according to Spotrac.com.

But if the team cuts him from the roster, it would clear a $2.1 million cap space, according to Spotrac.com.

Right now, the team is working with a cap space of $7,083,329, according to Spotrac.com.

Koch has the record for most games played as a Raven—despite a brief setback during the pandemic. He has been the Raven’s punter for 15 seasons.

He is a hard worker who is considered to be one of the best punters in the league and a precision passer when called upon.

Stout joins Kyle Hamilton of Notre Dame, Tyler Linderbaum, David Ojabo, Travis Jones, Daniel Faalele, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Charlie Kolar, Jordan Stout, Isaiah Likely, Damarion Williams, and Tyler Badie.