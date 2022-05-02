BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire Monday afternoon in West Baltimore, the Baltimore Fire Department said.
Units are fighting a fire in the Franklin Square neighborhood on the 1500 block of West Baltimore Street, where the fire is showing from at least two buildings, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said on Twitter.
Video from the scene shows the front facade of a burning building collapse onto the pavement below. No injuries have been reported.
Building just collapsed.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
We are on scene of a 3 Alarm fire in the 1500blk of W. Baltimore St. Media Staging at W. Baltimore & N. Stricker St.
