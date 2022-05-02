CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Fire, West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire Monday afternoon in West Baltimore, the Baltimore Fire Department said.

Units are fighting a fire in the Franklin Square neighborhood on the 1500 block of West Baltimore Street, where the fire is showing from at least two buildings, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said on Twitter

Video from the scene shows the front facade of a burning building collapse onto the pavement below. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

CBS Baltimore Staff