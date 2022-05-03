BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man charged with killing an MTA bus driver in 2020 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced.
Cameron Silcott, 25, is anticipated to receive a life plus 20-year sentence to run concurrently, Mosby said.
Bus driver Marcus Parks Sr. was shot ten times by Silcott on the morning of Oct. 8, 2020, in the 1200 block of East Fayette Street after an argument.
“Everyone had just gotten off of the bus,” a police spokesperson said in 2020. “The suspect tried to get onto the bus at which time the bus driver told him that no passengers were allowed on the bus at that time.”
That led to an argument in which Silcott grabbed the bus driver’s bag and the driver chased him, police said. During that chase, Silcott shot Parks.
A witness told WJZ he saw Silcott standing over the bus driver when he pulled the trigger. Silcott, who was 24 at the time, was arrested alongside 27-year-old Nichelle Green a day later.
Parks, a 20-year-veteran, was a personal friend of former Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young.
“He wasn’t a troublemaker.He tried to make sure that he resolved conflicts with anybody that had conflicts and he was just a great guy,” Young, who knew Parks from playing basketball, said at the time.
Mosby announced other convictions Tuesday including the conviction of 18-year-old Omarion Anderson, who pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder in the death of Efraim Gordon, an Israeli man who was in Baltimore for a family wedding last May when he was shot and killed on his aunt and uncle’s doorstep.
