BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Washington Capitals player is stepping up in a big way after three Baltimore firefighters lost their lives at a vacant house fire last January.
Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway and his wife Lindsay's organization Hath's Heroes is donating all proceeds from their merchandise shop to the Baltimore City Fire Foundation to assist the families of the city's injured and fallen firefighters.
Hathaway said he pledged the funds after learning about the January deaths of firefighters Lt. Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenny Lacayo. His foundation's shop is selling co-branded Capitals and Hath's Heroes T-Shirts, hoodies, hats and tumblers.
The shop is open through the Stanley Cup Playoffs until Friday, May 13. The capitals start the playoffs in Florida tonight against the Florida Panthers.
Hathaway launched Hath's Heroes in 2019 to give back to first responders in honor of his great-grandfather, Garnet Mcelroy, who was a firefighter in Winnipeg.
Last month, the deadly January fire was classified as incendiary and the firefighters’ deaths were ruled homicides.