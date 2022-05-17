BALTIMORE (WJZ) — ESPN Films announced Tuesday that production is underway on a 30 for 30 documentary on the 2000-2001 Baltimore Ravens.
The announcement comes just over 20 years after team steamrolled the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV, 34-7. Many fans can still name every starter on that 2000 Ravens defense, a unit that allowed the fewest point (165) in NFL history.READ MORE: Baltimore Duo Beatbox Dads Performing At JCC Block Party This Weekend
“No team in NFL history has boasted, bullied or brandished as much bravado as the 2000-2001 Baltimore Ravens,” the network said. “The rest of the NFL hated the Ravens but no one could say a thing, because they couldn’t beat them on the field, especially facing, arguably, the greatest defense ever.”
The documentary will be co-directed by award-winning documentarian Ken Rodgers and NFL senior producer Jason Weber.
Earlier this month the Ravens announced ESPN Films will be rolling at “A Championship Celebration,” a reunion and celebration of the championship team scheduled for May 23.READ MORE: Baltimore-Area Parents Turn To Facebook For Help Finding Baby Formula
Linebacker Ray Lewis, tight end Shannon Sharpe, free safety Rod Woodson, defensive tackle Tony Siragusa, quarterback Trent Dilfer and running back Jamal Lewis are all scheduled to attend the reunion to share stories about that season, as are head coach Brian Billick, defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis and linebackers coach Jack Del Rio.
The Ravens also promise unseen footage from the Super Bowl season and special surprise guest appearances at the event.
ESPN Films said further details will be announced at a later date on the documentary.MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Public Schools Reacts To Rally Demanding Discipline Change