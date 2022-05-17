BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will deliver remarks to the Class of 2022 when the University of Maryland School of Medicine hosts its first in-person graduation for students and families since 2019 on Thursday.
Dr. Murthy’s address to the medical school’s 213th graduating class will discuss the “two-year impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on public health,” specifically some of challenges students faced while in training and the lasting impact on their careers.READ MORE: FDA Clears COVID Booster Shot For Healthy Kids Ages 5 To 11
The ceremony is set for 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore.
Besides being the school’s first in-person graduation ceremony for students and families since 2019, it will also be the final graduation for University of Maryland School of Medicine Dean E. Albert Reece, who is stepping down after 16 years.READ MORE: Author D. Watkins Reckons With East Baltimore Upbringing In New Memoir 'Black Boy Smile'
Reece is shifting back to a faculty role, where he will lead the University of Maryland School of Medicine’s Center for Advanced Research, Training & Innovation and co-director of UMSOM’s Center for Birth Defect Research.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will deliver the keynote remarks Thursday at the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s commencement.MORE NEWS: Baltimore City Schools Hosts Event For Summer Programming At Maryland Science Center
The president is scheduled to address the Naval Academy’s Class of 2022 at its graduation and commissioning ceremony later this month.