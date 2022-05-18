BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police and Metro Crime Stoppers are offering up to $8,000 for information in the case of a teenager killed at his prom after-party in Baltimore.
Governor Larry Hogan said the state will match the reward, doubling the maximum reward to $16,000.READ MORE: Baltimore Announces Swim Season Kickoff, Pool Opening Schedule
Jasmine Brunson, a 17-year-old Carver Vo-Tech student, was shot to death early last Friday on East Lafayette Street, at a home rented for the party.READ MORE: B&O Farmers Market Returns For Third Year
No arrests have been made in Brunson’s murder yet. His family is begging for someone to come forward.MORE NEWS: Gov. Hogan, University Officials Celebrate Transfer Of Spring Grove Hospital Center To UMBC
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 or on their website.
🚨Reward just doubled to $16,000 per Governor Hogan @wjz https://t.co/zPYJLlVpFC
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 18, 2022