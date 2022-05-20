BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The heat is here to stay!
While everyone may be focused on the heat and humidity this weekend, we will first need to watch for the risk for heavy, gusty thunderstorms this afternoon.
Partly sunny with humidity and low 90s today.
We have declared an Alert Day tomorrow because of the intense combination of heat and humidity that will make it feel like the triple digits!
Temperatures remain quite warm for Saturday night, especially in urban areas where there may not be much relief.
A slow moving cold front may touch off a thunderstorm late in the day Sunday, though most of this activity should hold off until Sunday night.
As a cold front passes across the region early Monday, look for a lingering shower or two with a much more refreshing air mass returning.
With high pressure moving across New England on Tuesday, we will manage drier weather with more sunshine on Tuesday though a shower cannot be ruled out. After that, it turns active once again with some rain showers returning for Wednesday into Thursday.