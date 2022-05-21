BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for a man who is suspected of shooting a 19-year-old man inside of a restaurant in Federal Hill, according to authorities.

Police believe that 45-year-old Victor Shuron shot the man following a dispute at Sweet Peaz Southern Kitchen on S. Charles Street on May 13.

Shuron argued with the man inside the restaurant before shooting him, according to a preliminary investigation.

He walked out of the restaurant, returned a short time later with a gun, and shot the victim before fleeing, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was initially listed in serious condition, police said.

It happened at Sweet Peas on S. Charles St. @BaltimorePolice say the 19yo victim was shot in the chest inside the restaurant. The shooter got away. @wjz pic.twitter.com/nugldj4APz — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) May 13, 2022

At the time, Eric Costello, whose district includes Federal Hill, said that he had spoken to the captain of the Southern District and his understanding was that “the victim and shooter are known to each other.”

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Shuron should dial 911 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.