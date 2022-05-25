ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Blue Angels flew high above Annapolis Wednesday for the Naval Academy’s Commissioning Week!

“It’s just a really exciting thing to watch the Blue Angels,” Louis Villemarie of Annapolis said.

The Blue Angels are the Navy’s elite flight demonstration squadron.

“(It’s a) huge community event, like the best in the area, especially for Annapolis,” Nicole Burton of Severn said. “It brings a lot of business and it’s a fun time for everybody.

The squadron comes to town every year for commissioning week, ahead of the Naval Academy’s graduation on Friday.

“We see them fly right over our house,” Paul Villemarie of Annapolis said. “We live on the outskirts of town a little bit and it’s just nice to come down every once in a while and see them right over our heads.”

Everyone WJZ talked to had their reasons why they couldn’t miss the show. Many of them wanted to support the military.

“I’m an old Air Force guy, so I like the jets,” David Ivey of Annapolis said.

Most of all, people told WJZ they had to see the dazzling aerobatic maneuvers the Blue Angels are known for.

“We used to have a boat slip over there and we’d watch when they would come 50 feet right over our head,” Ivey said. “You could see the pilot’s eyes looking down at you. It’s pretty cool.”

Commissioning Week ends Friday with the Naval Academy’s graduation. President Biden is the commencement speaker.