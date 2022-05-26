BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two 20-year-olds are under arrest in the January murder of a man in Towson, authorities said Thursday.
Stephen Parker of Greenbelt and Kaleb Jackson of Baltimore are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Quenten Branch, Baltimore County Police said.READ MORE: Man, 26, Hospitalized In West Baltimore Shooting; Police Say
Branch was found shot on Colbury Road near Goucher Boulevard about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 9, police previously reported. He died at the scene.
No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.READ MORE: Black Bear Sighting Causes Brief Scare At Westminster High School
Parker was indicted May 9 on a list of charges, including first-degree murder, assault, attempted carjacking and armed robbery, according to court records.
Records show Jackson is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Clouds & More Clouds, Plus Friday's An Alert Day
Both men are being held without bond while awaiting trial in Branch’s murder.