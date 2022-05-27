BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore by Baltimore, a new festival bringing local makers, food trucks, artists and musicians to the Inner Harbor Amphitheater, is set to launch in June, the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore said.

The weekly festival was originally set to begin May 7 but was postponed due to inclement weather.

The festival is now scheduled for the first Saturday of the month from June 4 through Oct. 1.

“Baltimore by Baltimore is destined to become a fixture for residents from across our city to enjoy this year and many more years to come,” said Mayor Brandon Scott last month. “This is how we support our shared vision for an Inner Harbor that highlights the best of Charm City: small- women- and minority-owned businesses, a vibrant arts scene, music, and cultural diversity that residents and visitors can’t find anywhere else.”

Each month, a new producer will curate the festival. In June, Baltimore artist and activist Terrell Brown has picked Girl in Space Club, Tree House Project, The African Diaspora Alliance and Accessmatized Makeup Artistry to sell goods at the market.

Food and beverages will be available from 3Jays Chicken and Seafood, Bar Movement and Sweet Kam, and musicians John Tyler, Eat the Cake Band and Blaqstarr will perform, along with poet Kish the Lioness.

Despite the ongoing woes at Harborplace, the Waterfront Partnership said crowds have come to the once-bustling tourist attraction for events such as the Harbor Harvest Children’s Festival, Inner Harbor Ice Rink and Christmas Village.

“Baltimore by Baltimore is an initiative that will serve the greater Downtown Baltimore Community and beyond with its vibrant programming and spotlight on local entertainment and businesses,” said Shelonda Stokes, president of Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, last month. “We’re excited to welcome the foot traffic of these attendees and encourage them to stay a while to explore and support the many amazing businesses who call Downtown Baltimore home.”