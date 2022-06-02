BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A “ghost gun” was recovered at Forest Park High School on Thursday, according to Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, president of Baltimore School Police Union.

Boatwright said this is the 15th firearm found on school property during the current academic year.

JUST IN… A ghost gun was recovered at Forest Park High school in Baltimore, according to Sgt. Clyde Boatwright. Here is the image of the weapon. Sgt. Boatwright said this is the 15th gun found at a school this academic year. @wjz pic.twitter.com/uK8ZkgHKqn — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) June 2, 2022

As of Wednesday, “ghost guns,” unfinished frames and receivers that can be purchased online and fully assembled at home, are required to have a serial number in order for owners to legally sell or transfer them.

Owners have until March 1, 2023, to have a serial number imprinted on their privately made firearm by any authorized Federal Firearms License provider.

In March, the Maryland General Assembly passed a law prohibiting the sale or transfer of “ghost guns,” a step strongly supported by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

According to figures released by the Baltimore Police Department on Tuesday, the number of “ghost guns” seized by officers nearly tripled between 2020 and 2021, going from 128 to 352. Thus far in 2022, the number of seizures has already surpassed the 2021 total and stands at 187.

Scott announced a lawsuit Wednesday against Polymer80, makers of 80% complete firearm kits, alleging negligence, public nuisance, and violations of the Maryland Consumer Protection Act.

“Takedowns alone is not enough. Legislation is not enough,” he said. “We have to go after the companies.”