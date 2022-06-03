BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police on Friday announced an $8,000 reward for information on two boys whom they are looking to identify following a deadly shooting at Inner Harbor, according to authorities.
Police also released clearer pictures of the boys. The pictures show them riding on a blue moped.
The shooting killed 17-year-old Neal Mack and injured two teenage girls. A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized while a 15-year-old girl suffered from a graze wound, police said.
Anyone who knows the identity of one or both of the boys in the photos should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
People who would like to provide anonymous tips can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.