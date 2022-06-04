BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police on Saturday announced the arrest of a man who allegedly shot his girlfriend in the face in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.
Police arrested 28-year-old Samal Chavis and charged him in the shooting of a 36-year-old woman on March 21, police said. The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Stafford Street.
Investigators believe that prior to the shooting Chavis and the woman had been involved in a dispute, according to authorities.
Detectives detailed to the Warrant Apprehension Task Force attempted to detain Chavis in the 5600 block of Purdue Avenue on Friday, police said.
Chavis allegedly avoided arrest by barricading himself for several hours, according to authorities.
Detectives were eventually able to talk him into surrendering to law enforcement officials, police said.
Chavis was charged with attempted murder and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, according to authorities.