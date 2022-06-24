BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Although Maryland has had abortion protections in place since the early 1990s, many state officials on Friday expressed disgust at the court’s 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The Maryland General Assembly failed during the legislative session earlier this year to advance legislation enshrining the right to abortion in the state’s constitution, a move supporters backed in anticipation of the Supreme Court’s ruling. The House of Delegates passed the measure but it stalled in the Maryland State Senate.

In a statement, Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said the fight for abortion access will continue at the state level.

“Today is a distressing day for Americans, especially women, as we witness the willful degradation of a long-held right to reproductive freedom and further erosion of trust in our country’s highest Court,” he said.

Ferguson said he anticipates many women will come to Maryland, “a State that understands the importance of the right to privacy and equality,” in the coming weeks seeking the procedure.

State lawmakers did pass a law during the session that expands abortion access by allowing nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants with training to perform the procedure.

The legislature went on to successfully override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of the bill. The policy takes effect July 1.

An additional $3.5 million was allocated to train more healthcare workers to perform abortions, Ferguson noted, but the decision to release those funds next month falls to Hogan.

“Given today’s Supreme Court decision, I am absolutely certain he should,” Ferguson said.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, who was a member of the House of Delegates in the 1990s when the state passed a law protecting abortion rights, said the ruling “rips away the fundamental right of women to control their own bodies,” including survivors of abuse, rape and incest.

“Its harms will have disproportionate impact on women of color and those of low income, many of whom already lack meaningful access to affordable health care of any kind,” said Frosh. “And even more broadly, this decision overturning 50 years of precedent also threatens the rights of all Americans to make private decisions about their lives without government interference.”

He said his office “will continue to champion the rights of women to make their own health care decisions and to safeguard the right to privacy for all Marylanders.”

Comptroller Peter Franchot, a candidate for governor, said Friday is “a dark day” for the country.

“The Supreme Court has just ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade in a stunning reversal of decades of legal precedent,” he wrote in an email to supporters. “Abortion is now outlawed in at least 26 states, and the right to choose has been taken away for millions of women across the country.”

If elected, Franchot said he would renew the push to have abortion rights enshrined in the state constitution and ensure undocumented Marylanders have access to the procedure.

“Abortion is healthcare, and everyone deserves the right to choose,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.