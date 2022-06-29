BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old boy has been convicted of murder and rape in the 2018 attack of an elderly woman, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said.

Tyrone Harvin, who was 14 years old at the time of the murder and assault, was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree rape and a weapons offense, Mosby said.

Dorothy Mae Neal, 83, was found unresponsive in her apartment following the attack and pronounced dead the next day at a local hospital.

Investigators said in September 2018 that neighbors at the Rosemont Garden Apartments were concerned after not seeing Neal for days.

Following Harvin’s arrest, police said the14-year-old was doing chores for the 83-year-old Neal when he beat her, raped her and left her to die.

“I don’t think any of us were thinking a 14-year-old would be capable of something like this,” said T.J. Smith, who was then serving as spokesperson for Baltimore City Police.

Harvin faces a maximum sentence of life plus three years, Mosby said Wednesday. Sentencing is scheduled for January 2023.

While justice is delivered for Neal’s family, Mosby said there is “no winner in this case.” Harvin is one of the youngest defendants tried for homicide, she noted.

“It was unconscionable to learn the news of an 83-year-old woman raped and murdered,” she said. “Our seniors and our babies should always be off limits.”