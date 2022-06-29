BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County State’s Attorney will not seek criminal charges against deputies who shot and killed a 53-year-old man in Bel Air last April, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

State’s Attorney Albert Peisinger announced his decision in a letter addressed Wednesday to Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, and the sheriff’s office shared the letter online.

The prosecutor said he concluded the deputies’ use of force was both necessary, proportional and not unreasonable. Additionally, Peisinger said he categorized the shooting as “suicide by law enforcement.”

Body-worn camera footage, dash camera recordings, witness interviews and other materials in making his decision, the prosecutor said.

Harford County State’s Attorney Albert Peisinger has concluded that the actions of our deputies were both necessary and proportional and not unreasonable under the circumstances. The conduct of the involved deputies was ruled lawful. pic.twitter.com/FStGBvhbSv — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) June 29, 2022

According to Sheriff Gahler, deputies initially received a report on April 23 that a suicidal man with a long gun was in the Bel Air area. The deputies allegedly had phone conversations with the man and searched for him for about an hour before finding him behind a CVS.

Gahler did not say what prompted the deputies to fire their weapons. The man, identified as John Raymond Fauver, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The two deputies who opened fire were placed on leave in the wake of the shooting.

Sheriff Gahler was ordered in late April to hand over evidence in the shooting to the Attorney General’s office after he initially refused to cooperate with the state investigators.

By law, the Office of Attorney General is tasked with investigating the “police-involved death of a civilian.”

The sheriff did not appeal the restraining order keeping him from interfering in the state’s investigation, but accused Attorney General Frosh of using the case as “political fodder.”

The Office of the Attorney General did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It is unclear if the office’s Independent Investigations Division, which handles police-involved killings, has completed its investigation.