BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Medical examiners have determined that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died after overdosing on a cocktail of fentanyl and cocaine, authorities confirmed Friday.
An autopsy found that the 26-year-old Ferguson's death was caused by the combined effects of the drugs, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told WJZ. The manner of death was ruled accidental.
News of the autopsy’s findings was first reported by The Baltimore Banner.
Officers found Ferguson at a home in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue around 11:25 p.m. on June 21. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
In three seasons with the Ravens, Ferguson played 38 games, 10 of them starts, recording 67 combined tackles and 4 1/2 sacks.
Following his death, the team released a series of statements from head coach John Harbaugh and multiple players recalling how Ferguson was an engaging presence in the locker room, known for his smile and positive attitude.
Harbaugh described the 26-year-old as a “good-hearted, gentle person who loved his family and his team” and said he was a joy to be around.