BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A judge found Tuesday that Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby cannot afford expert witnesses in the federal criminal case against her, and ruled the court would help cover the cost of her defense.

Mosby requested assistance through the Criminal Justice Act, which allows court funding to defendants who are found to be “financially unable to obtain expert services necessary for an adequate defense,” according to the order.

Judge Lydia Griggsby did determine that Mosby has “sufficient financial resources” to pitch in for some of the cost of her expert testimony. Mosby is directed to reimburse the rest of the funds to the court “in an amount to be determined.

Mosby makes a salary of about $248,000 as Baltimore City’s top prosecutor.

Prosecutors allege Mosby lied about enduring financial hardships related to COVID-19 to withdraw money without penalty from her retirement account and that she falsified information on loan applications for two Florida properties.

Mosby has pleaded not guilty to all four counts. She has vowed to clear her name of the allegations, which her defense has characterized as being “politically motivated.”

In June, Mosby’s lawyers, presented a new argument that the government’s definition of ‘adverse financial consequences’ is ambiguous, and isn’t enough to support her perjury charges.

Mosby’s trial is set for Sept. 19.